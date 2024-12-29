Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Key Memphis Grizzlies Trade Target
Late December is typically when the NBA trade market heats up, as teams cannot wait until February's deadline to make moves in an attempt to turn their seasons around or bolster their competitive rosters. The LA Lakers are the latest franchise to make headlines on the market.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers acquired Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets, sending D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three future second-round picks in exchange. Adding Finney-Smith to their lineup will certainly help the Lakers, pairing the 6-foot-7 defensive wing with superstar Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.
The Lakers are 18-13 on the season, and sending away Russell has always been in the cards for the LA front office, as they build a roster more suited to compete for a title.
While the Lakers certainly benefited from the trade, another Western Conference squad is likely disappointed. The Memphis Grizzlies were reportedly aggressively pursuing Finney-Smith before the Nets accepted the offer from the Lakers.
The Nets choosing to take on three future second-round picks and D'Angelo Russell on an expiring contract rather than a reported package of a "heavily protected" first-rounder with John Konchar and Luke Kennard from Memphis is certainly interesting.
Finney-Smith would have been a great addition in Memphis, as adding another lengthy defensive stud to bolster the Grizzlies, who have the fifth-best defensive rating in the league, would have been huge. Unfortunately, the Lakers swooped in and spoiled the Grizzlies' plan.
