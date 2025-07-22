Luka Doncic's Role in Recruiting Marcus Smart to Lakers Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an interesting offseason. LeBron James opting into the final year of his contract caused a commotion about whether he would be traded or bought out, but all signs point to him staying. In free agency, they prioritized signing Jake LaRavia, letting Dorian Finney-Smith go to the Houston Rockets, then scooped up Deandre Ayton from the buyout market.
They went back to the buyout market to secure the services of Marcus Smart, who agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards last week. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic played a pivotal role in the Lakers landing the former Defensive Player of the Year.
"I'm told that the recent Dončić pitch, once Washington granted the 31-year-old and his agent Jason Glushon permission to talk to other teams in search of a post-buyout landing spot, particularly resonated with Smart and helped lead the former Defensive Player of the Year to choose the Lakers over a determined push by the [Phoenix] Suns to land the former [Boston] Celtic," wrote Stein.
Smart isn't the player he was with the Boston Celtics, as he's only played in 54 games combined in the last two seasons due to injuries. In his 39 games with the Grizzlies, who acquired him in a regrettable three-team trade in the 2023 offseason, he averaged 11.6 PPG, 4.0 APG, and 1.6 SPG, but the issue was only playing 39 games.
His 14.5 PPG in the 2023-24 season was actually the most of his career, but he just wasn't on the court enough.
After giving up Tyus Jones and a first-round pick to bring Smart in, the Grizzlies had to attach a 2025 first-round pick for the Washington Wizards to take on his salary. The Lakers needed some perimeter defense on a team that has Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but Smart will have to reach into the wayback machine to be the player they need him to be.
Related Articles
Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Forward Signs New Deal With International Team
NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Revealing Newest Shoe
Lakers Interested in Trade Reunion With Championship Player: Report