The Memphis Grizzlies are signing former Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko to a 10-day contract under the hardship exception.

Due to injuries to several key players, including Zach Edey, the NBA granted Memphis the hardship exception, which allows teams to temporarily expand their roster if four or more players are unavailable.

Koloko’s profile and NBA résumé

At 6-11 with a 7-foot+ wingspan, Koloko is primarily known for rim protection and his defense. He was drafted 33rd overall by Toronto in 2022 and has appeared in 97 career NBA games with career averages of 2.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 52.1% eFG in limited minutes.

More significantly, Koloko missed all of the 2023-24 season due to a respiratory/blood clot issue. Toronto eventually waived him as he focused on his recovery, and after a brief career setback, he eventually signed with the Lakers. He played in 37 games last season and two games this season before being waived.

Memphis signing him represents another opportunity to re-establish himself in the league after a long medical absence on a team lacking depth at his position. He's also just 25 years old, making him more of a developmental upside player rather than a typical end-of-the-bench veteran fill-in. The Grizzlies also have had some luck in the past in unearthing under-the-radar bigs.

Fit with the Grizzlies’ roster needs

Memphis has lacked shot blocking and interior size behind their current rotation due to injuries to their frontcourt, and Koloko offers a low-risk, defensive-minded big man who can rebound, rim-run, and provide drop coverage minutes.

The team has been forced to rely on smaller lineups, making a traditional center a positional need, and he provides immediate size and length in a rotation that has lacked a secondary rim protector. They don’t necessarily need him to score, although his offensive skills should complement their system. His primary role will be to set screens, execute rolls, secure rebounds, and finish plays. If he can do that, the Grizz will be content.

What the 10-day deal means

A 10-day hardship contract lets Memphis evaluate him immediately during a congested part of the schedule. If he impresses, they can always sign him to another 10-day deal or convert him to a rest-of-season deal once hardship conditions end.

Essentially, it gives them a risk-free look at a player who addresses a real roster need, and it provides a crucial showcase for Koloko.