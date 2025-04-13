Massive Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting their final regular-season home game this Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks, who are sitting eight games behind the Grizzlies in the Southwest Division standings.
Sunday's game against the Mavericks will be the fourth and final meeting of the season series, which the Grizzlies are leading 2-1. The Grizzlies took the last game in March in a double-digit 122-111 victory.
It was a back-and-forth second half with multiple lead changes until around the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter when the Grizzlies were able to pull away from the Mavericks. Ja Morant led the way for Memphis with 31 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal on 45/20/80 shooting splits.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with 10 players listed on the injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Luke Kennard, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zyon Pullin, and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is listed as DOUBTFUL with right shoulder soreness.
Desmond Bane is DOUBTFUL with left adductor soreness.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is DOUBTFUL with lower back soreness.
Santi Aldama is doubtful with left ankle soreness, Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zach Edey is doubtful with left ankle soreness, Luke Kennard is doubtful with right knee soreness, and Scotty Pippen Jr. is doubtful with lower back soreness.
Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture and facial laceration/concussion protocol.
The Mavericks are entering the game with eight players listed on the injury report: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kessler Edwards, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and P.J. Washington.
Anthony Davis is OUT with left adductor strain injury management.
Kyrie Irving is OUT due to left knee surgery.
Klay Thompson is OUT with a left foot sprain.
Kessler Edwards is out due to his G League contract, Dereck Lively II is doubtful with a right ankle stress fracture, Caleb Martin is questionable with a right hip strain, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with right wrist surgery, and P.J. Washington is out with a left ankle sprain.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
