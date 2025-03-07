All Grizzlies

Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the biggest injury reports of the season against the Grizzlies

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) chat during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The reeling Memphis Grizzlies have the ultimate opportunity in front of them as they face off against an incredibly shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team on Friday night.

If Memphis can't get the job done against Dallas on Friday, there are very big conversations that need to be had.

Memphis has five players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, John Konchar, and Zyon Pullin.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is out due to a left ankle sprain.

Santi Aldama is questionable with a right calf strain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to a G League two-way, John Konchar is questionable with right knee soreness, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery. Suprisingly, Ja Morant is playing while injured.

The Dallas Mavericks have a whopping 10 players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, Kai Jones, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and P.J. Washington.

Anthon Davis is out with a left adductor strain.

Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving is out with a left ACL tear.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dante Exum is questionable with a right foot contusion, Daniel Gafford is out with a right knee sprain, Jaden Hardy is out with a right ankle sprain, Kai Jones is out with a left quad strain, Dereck Lively II is out with a right ankle stress fracture, Caleb Martin is questionable with a right hips strain, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with a right wrist sprain, and P.J. Washington is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks face off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

