Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The reeling Memphis Grizzlies have the ultimate opportunity in front of them as they face off against an incredibly shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team on Friday night.
If Memphis can't get the job done against Dallas on Friday, there are very big conversations that need to be had.
Memphis has five players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, John Konchar, and Zyon Pullin.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is out due to a left ankle sprain.
Santi Aldama is questionable with a right calf strain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to a G League two-way, John Konchar is questionable with right knee soreness, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery. Suprisingly, Ja Morant is playing while injured.
The Dallas Mavericks have a whopping 10 players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, Kai Jones, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and P.J. Washington.
Anthon Davis is out with a left adductor strain.
Kyrie Irving is out with a left ACL tear.
Dante Exum is questionable with a right foot contusion, Daniel Gafford is out with a right knee sprain, Jaden Hardy is out with a right ankle sprain, Kai Jones is out with a left quad strain, Dereck Lively II is out with a right ankle stress fracture, Caleb Martin is questionable with a right hips strain, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with a right wrist sprain, and P.J. Washington is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks face off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
