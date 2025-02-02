Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are visiting the Milwaukee Bucks for their second and final meeting of the regular season on Sunday night.
The Grizzlies took the first game in a blowout, with a final score of 122-99. The Grizzlies were able to build separation from the Bucks midway through the first quarter and never looked back from then. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with a triple-double, totaling 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists. Shockingly, Memphis currently has a six-game winning streak over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Grizzlies may send out an altered starting lineup Sunday night as they have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is listed as DOUBTFUL as he is dealing with right shoulder soreness.
Zach Edey is available but has a nasal fracture, Yuki Kawamura is out on his two-way contract, Zyon Pullin is out on his two-way contract, Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Cam Spencer is out as he recovers from left thumb surgery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Bucks have nine players listed on their report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Liam Robbins, Gary Trent Jr., and Stanley Umude.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as PROBABLE as he deals with right patella tendinopathy.
Damian Lillard is listed as PROBABLE with left groin soreness.
Khris Middleton is probable with bilateral ankle injury management, Brook Lopez is probable with back soreness, Bobby Portis is out due to personal reasons, Taurean Prince is probable with right patella tendinopathy, Liam Robbins is out on his two-way contract, Gary Trent Jr. is probable with left hip flexor soreness, and Stanley Umude is out on his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks will face off Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral