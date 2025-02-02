Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Injury Report - Feb. 2 vs. Memphis



Out:

Portis Jr. (Personal Reasons)

Robbins (G League)

Umude (G League)



Probable:

Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Lillard (Left Groin Soreness)

Lopez (Back Soreness)

Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)

Prince (Right Patella…