Memphis Grizzlies Add Blake Ahearn To Their Coaching Staff

Anthony Sain

Austin Spurs Coach Blake Ahearn, will be stepping down from his head coaching spot in the G-League to take a position as a player development coach with the Memphis Grizzlies. Ahearn will specialize in shooting development.

The Grizzlies recently lost assistant coach Niele Ivey, who left to return to her alma mater Notre Damn as Head Women's Basketball Coach and still have to fill her position as well. 

