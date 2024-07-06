Memphis Grizzlies Announce Big Roster Move
When the Memphis Grizzlies drafted Purdue center Zach Edey 9th overall, it confirmed the notion many had that the team was looking to add size to next year's roster. A lottery pick, Edey was always a lock to make the Grizzlies' standard roster for next season, but the team also announced on Saturday that 39th overall pick Jaylen Wells had also agreed to a multi-year deal.
In their announcement on the two signings, the Grizzlies wrote, "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed 2024 first round draft pick Zach Edey and 2024 second round draft pick Jaylen Wells to multi-year contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed."
On Wells specifically, the Grizzlies wrote the following:
"Wells (6-6¼, 206), the 39th overall pick, earned 2023-24 Pac-12 Honorable Mention at Washington State after guiding the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008 as a junior. A native of Sacramento, Wells appeared in 34 games (20 starts) and averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.2 minutes while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range. The 20-year-old forward played his first two collegiate seasons with Division Il's Sonoma State, where he was named the 2022-23 CCAA Player of the Year as a sophomore."
As previously mentioned, Edey was a lock for a roster spot, but second round picks sometimes begin their NBA careers on a two-way contract, which does not count as a roster spot. Both Edey and Wells getting roster spots makes this an even bigger announcement for Memphis.
