Memphis Grizzlies Coach Announces Ja Morant Injury Update

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave an update on star point guard Ja Morant.

Nov 29, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Following a disappointing 27-win 2023-24 season, the Memphis Grizzlies have turned things around to exceed expectations and become one of the best teams in the West. Halfway through the season, the Grizzlies are 26-15 and sit in third place in the conference.

The Grizzlies have had a more balanced attack this season, as star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the team with 22.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. The 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is having a career season on offense, playing a key part in Memphis' success.

Jackson's co-star Ja Morant has had a down season, and his barrage of injuries is certainly keeping him from finding a rhythm. Morant has already missed 18 games this season, most recently being sidelined for Friday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1)
Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Morant's injury after they ruled him out of Friday's contest due to right foot soreness.

"He's been nursing a foot sprain since the Houston home game," Jenkins said. "Last game against the Spurs, he got tangled up, had a little collision there with a Spurs player that really worsened it."

Morant is averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 assists per game this season, his lowest scoring mark since his sophomore season. After playing just nine games last season, the Grizzlies have been desperate to see their franchise point guard on the court, but injuries continue to keep him off the court.

