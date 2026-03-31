4 Things the Grizzlies Must Decide After Playoff Elimination

The Memphis Grizzlies enter a critical offseason and are locked in on what's ahead after bein officially eliminated from playoff contention. They need to pick a direction and decide whether or not Ja Morant will be part of their future.

Ja Morant's future is not the only thing the Grizzlies must decide on this offseason

What Does the Future Look Like Around Ja Morant?

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) tlaks with Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) after the game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This one offseason decision could change everything for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have a ton of roster decisions to make, but the biggest question mark is Ja Morant. The Grizzlies apparently shopped Morant before the NBA trade deadline, but there were no takers. Morant has appeared in only 79 games in the last three seasons combined, including just 20 games this season. Ja Morant still has a ton of talent, but his value is currently at an all-time low.

Can This Core Actually Stay Healthy?

At some point, it stops being bad luck. The Grizzlies dealt with injuries all season long, and it completely derailed any chance of consistency. Ja Morant missed time, Brandon Clarke was in and out, and even key developmental pieces like Zach Edey struggled to stay on the floor.

Add in players like Cedric Howard being in and out of the lineup, and it’s clear this wasn’t just a one-off issue; it defined their season. Memphis has to figure out whether this is something they can fix internally, through better conditioning, load management, or medical adjustments

What Is This Team’s Identity?

Right now, this might be the biggest problem of all. The Grizzlies don’t have a clear identity, especially on offense. They finished 22nd in offensive rating and 23rd in defensive rating, which puts them in the bottom 10 in both categories. That’s not just underwhelming, it’s directionless.

If Memphis is going to take a step forward, they need to commit to one side of the ball fully, and the easier path might actually be defense. Defense is often more about effort, discipline, and system. Offense requires elite talent and cohesion, which this roster hasn’t consistently shown.

Committing to a defensive identity would give them a foundation, something they can rely on every night.

Should Tuomas Iisalo Get Another Year as Head Coach?

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo talks with guard Javon Small (10) during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This is another major decision that will shape the offseason. Tuomas Iisalo stepped into a tough situation, and it’s hard to fairly evaluate him given everything that went wrong this season. Between injuries, roster inconsistency, and lack of continuity, he never really had a stable environment to implement his system.

But there are reasons to believe in him.

Iisalo is known for being a strong offensive-minded coach, especially from his success in Europe. His systems are built on spacing, ball movement, and structure, all things the Grizzlies have lacked at times. The real question is: do the Grizzlies give him a full offseason and a healthier roster to implement his vision? Because if they do, there’s a real chance he can elevate this offense.

But it will require buy-in, especially on the defensive end, where effort and accountability have to improve regardless of the scheme.