AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

A Halfcourt Basketball League? Let The Domination Begin For Former Memphis Grizzlies Legend Zach Randolph In The Big 3

Anthony Sain

It was announced this morning by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that former Memphis Grizzlies legendary power forward, Zach Randolph will be playing for the Trilogy of the Big 3 league. The Big 3 is a half-court based league that showcases former player and for a player like Randolph who feasted in the paint, it should be expected to see 'Papa Bear' continue to eat in a dominating fashion.

Randolph will serve as team captain alongside teammates David Hawkins and James 'Flight' White.  Hawkins was one of the Big 3's best players last season and White was known as one of the best dunkers of all time.  Adding Randolph to this mix will surely have Head Coach Stephen Jackson's trilogy team among the best in the league.  

My Thoughts On Zach Randolph In The Big 3

Randolph's hard-nosed play in the paint and thirst for rebounding fit his blue-collar mentality which spoke well to the hearts of Memphians during his time here and in a league where he won't have to get up and down the court, you can expect 'Fifty For Da City' to dominate in a city near you this summer.  Just in case his teammates need a scouting report on how to thrive playing with Randolph, it's simple- just throw it to the hand.

The Big 3 comes to visit Memphis on Saturday, June 20th at FedEx Forum, and I would expect that the city will be out in full effect to support one of it's favorite adopted sons.  Randolph has also chosen to serve as a Memphis Grizzlies ambassador along with former teammate Tony Allen, in a role that is still to be fleshed out.

E1DC0C5C-9786-4EF3-9DA1-16B6BC800CC0
© Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-3-20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 21 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last nights results and how they effect the Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Tolliver Gets His Name Called Early And Shines In Debut With Memphis Grizzlies

Literally hours after signing a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, veteran forward Anthony Tolliver entered the game in the first quarter of their 127-88 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He would finish the game with 12 points and 3 rebounds in 19 minutes.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Crush The Atlanta Hawks On The Road With Balanced Effort

With nine players scoring in double figures and 72 points coming from their bench, the Grizzlies used a balanced attack to win convincingly against the Atlanta Hawks, 127-88. The 39 point margin of victory was also the second-highest in franchise history.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Tolliver Signs 10-Day Contract With The Memphis Grizzlies; Jordan Bell Waived

After the Sacramento Kings decided to waive and buyout the contract of Anthony Tolliver, many teams contended for his services. Today the eleven year veteran decided to sign a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Game Day Videos: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant spoke to the media today after his team conducted shoot around in preparation for their road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Game Day Videos: Taylor Jenkins

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media today after his team conducted shoot around in preparation for their road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Post Game Videos: Kyle Anderson

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday night ending their five-game losing streak. Kyle Anderson finished the game with 8 points 3 rebounds and 3 assists on 4 of 7 shooting from the field. He would speak to the media in the locker room after the game.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Post Game Videos: Ja Morant

Morant would talk about several things after the game including the importance of the team getting a win to break the streak, swapping jerseys with Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, their next game against the Atlanta Hawks and not getting caught up in the one on one matchup between himself and Trae Young.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Post Game Videos: Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday night ending their five-game losing streak. Dillon Brooks finished the game with 24 points and 5 rebounds on 9 of 24 shooting from the field. He would speak to the media in the locker room after the game.

Anthony Sain

Ja Morant’s Huge Performance Leads The Memphis Grizzlies To Massive Win Over The Los Angeles Lakers

Whether a tweet from a fan or just simply the desire to take his team to the next level after losing five-straight was the motivation, Ja Morant had a masterful performance on Saturday night. The Grizzlies would win 105-88 against the Los Angeles Lakers at home.

Anthony Sain