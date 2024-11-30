Memphis Grizzlies Star Reacts to Derrick Rose Announcement
NBA legend Derrick Rose announced his retirement during the offseason. Spending the last year of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, Rose opted to not come back for a second season, calling it a career after 15 years in the league.
The youngest MVP in league history, Rose won the award with the Chicago Bulls in 2011. From Chicago, Rose became a legend in the city during his run with the Bulls.
Often giving back to where he came from, Rose has poured a lot into Chicago since his rise to stardom. Continuing to do this even after his NBA career ended, Rose recently made an announcement with adidas Basketball that his high school, Simeon Career Academy, is the first-ever Rose school.
Via Rose and adidas on Instagram: “Derrick Rose’s journey began in high school at Simeon Career Academy, where he built the foundation for his career. His Simeon experience laid the groundwork for the legacy he continues to build. Together, we’re proud to announce Simeon as the first Rose school, continuing our mission to inspire and create opportunities for the next generation.”
Rose’s former teammate Desmond Bane reacted to this announcement in a post on his Instagram story.
Via Bane: “Peace & Luv 🔒💙”
The Instagram post included a picture of Rose with the Simeon high school basketball team that was wearing brand new adidas jerseys. The post seems to indicate that this is just the first Rose school, as adidas and the former MVP plan to impact other schools in a similar way.
