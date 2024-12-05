Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in the first game of their in-season series matchup. Fortunately for the fans, the combined injury report for these two teams only contains five total players.
The Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report: Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.
Zach Edey remains out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal; the Grizzlies announced yesterday that Jackson is making good progress on his recovery and is expected to return to action in six to eight weeks. Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Ja Morant is listed as available against the Kings.
The Kings have a relatively clean injury report with two players listed: Devin Carter and Trey Lyles. Devin Carter is out with left shoulder surgery and Trey Lyles is out with a right calf strain. De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan are all listed as available against the Grizzlies.
Last season, the Kings won the season series with a sweep against the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis is a far different team this time around now that they're healthy. After a very disappointing loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to bounce back against the Kings tonight.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
