Memphis Grizzlies player will miss rest of season after undergoing surgery

Unfortunately for the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans, what has been an injury-riddled season will be continuing.

Guard/forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be missing the remainder of the 2025-2026 season after undergoing surgery to address misalignment in his right pinky finger, expected to make a full recovery for next season.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: pic.twitter.com/6W8mizclvQ — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 19, 2026

In 51 games played this season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 21.3 minutes per game, converting on 41 percent of his field goals, 31 percent of his threes and 91 percent of his free throws.

This ends Caldwell-Pope's tumultuous first season with the Grizzlies, who acquired him, Cole Anthony and four first round picks and a first round pick swap from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Desmond Bane last offseason.

Meanwhile, for Caldwell-Pope, despite the rebuilding phase going on in Memphis, it now seems unlikely that he would decline his player option for the final year of his contract, in which he would be owed $21.62 million for the 2026-2027 season.

After being a key starter for two different championship teams over the last six years, Caldwell-Pope has played the fewest minutes since his rookie campaign, while dealing with a variety of injuries, (knee, hamstring, jaw), throughout the season.

As a result, Caldwell-Pope's true shooting percentage and many of his defensive impact metrics have plummeted as he had to juggle not only his injury issues but that of his team, who have had a long injury report for seemingly every game this season.

Caldwell-Pope was a necessary veteran voice for a team now laden with budding young talent, but not what they needed on the court as many of their best players, shot creators and playmakers were in and out of the lineup.

What was originally thought to be a team in contention for a Playoff spot suffered through a season where the Play-In Tournament was ultimately distant for much of it. This was close to the opposite of the types of situation Caldwell-Pope was effective in previously.

