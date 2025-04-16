NBA Admits Mistakes in Grizzlies vs Warriors Game
The Memphis Grizzlies took the Golden State Warriors down to the wire on Tuesday night for a huge play-in tournament game, but their 20-point comeback effort fell just short.
The Grizzlies were led by Desmond Bane with 30 points and Ja Morant with 22, but Warriors stars Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, combining for 75 points, were too much for Memphis.
The Grizzlies now have to face either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks on Friday in attempt to secure the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but did they get screwed out of a win against the Warriors?
There was plenty of controversy down the stretch with some questionable officiating decisions, and the NBA Last Two Minute Report revealed four mistakes.
The first missed call came with about 1:30 left in the fourth quarter and the Grizzlies down 114-109 with possession. Warriors star Draymond Green reached in and fouled Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr., but no foul was called.
"Green (GSW) reaches in and makes illegal contact with Pippen Jr.'s (MEM) wrist after his gather during the driving shot attempt," the NBA commented.
The next missed call came on the same possession, as Pippen Jr. threw up a wild shot and Grizzlies center Zach Edey went up for the putback. Edey successfully threw down a putback dunk, but the NBA admits it should have been an offensive goaltending call.
"Edey (MEM) makes contact with the ball while it is in the imaginary cylinder above the rim," the NBA commented.
Another missed call went in the Grizzlies' favor, as Pippen Jr. was on a fastbreak down by four with under 40 seconds left. Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski was called for a foul, but the NBA admitted that it was the wrong call.
"Podziemski (GSW) makes contact with the ball during Pippen Jr.'s (MEM) shot attempt near the basket and any ensuing contact once the ball becomes loose is considered incidental," the NBA said.
The last incorrect call came with just seven seconds left in the game, when the Warriors were up 117-116 with the ball. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant disrupted Steph Curry's dribble, causing the ball to go out of bounds, but the officials called it Warriors ball. Now, the NBA admits that it went off of Curry and should have been Memphis' possession.
"After Morant (MEM) reaches in and makes contact with the ball, it touches Curry's (GSW) hand last before going out of bounds. Possession is awarded to Golden State, but should have been awarded to Memphis," the NBA comments.
This would have given the Grizzlies the ball with seven seconds left and only down by one point, making this one the most crucial officiating mistake of them all.