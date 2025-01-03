All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant All-Star News

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is lower than fans expected on NBA All-Star voting.

Joey Linn

Nov 25, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum.
Nov 25, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA has released its first return of All-Star game votes, and superstar bigs Nikola Jokic (West) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (East) are leading the way in their respective conferences. As is the case every year, fans have been reacting strongly to the results shared by the NBA.

Per the NBA, fans account for 50 percent of the vote.

Via NBA PR: “Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.”

One player who stood out to fans on this first voting return was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Ranked seventh among Western Conference guards with 213,780 votes, Morant trails James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, and Shia Gilgeous-Alexander.

"Ja only at number 7," one surprised fan wrote on X.

"Ja was always going to suffer from a very loaded Western Conference," another fan posted. "Just so many guards putting up monster stat lines night in night out. Being an All-Star is going to mean staying on the court and putting up video game numbers."

"LaMelo Ball has more all star votes than Steph Curry, Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic," a fan noted. "He has more votes than Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant COMBINED."

"It’s extremely difficult to keep up with fan voting as a small market team, but we need to step up," a Grizzlies fan wrote. "Ja and especially JJJ deserve to be all stars let’s make our votes count for this next return!"

Ja Morant
Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Morant has appeared in 20 games for the Grizzlies this season, and is averaging 21.2 points, 7.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News