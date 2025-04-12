NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies-Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA this season, as they have lost nine of their last 13 games to fall to 47-34 on the season and sit in eighth place in the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies are heading into their regular-season finale on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, but seem to be throwing in the towel in favor of resting their players for the play-in tournament.
The Grizzlies have listed ten players on their injury report, but none more notable than star point guard Ja Morant. The Grizzlies have listed Morant as doubtful for Sunday's game due to right shoulder soreness.
Morant will likely finish his regular season after just 50 appearances, averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game with 45.4/30.9/82.4 shooting splits. The two-time All-Star point guard has only played 59 total games over the past two seasons, as the Grizzlies desperately need more consistency out of their franchise player.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Morant's downgraded status for Sunday's game.
"Conceding the 8th seed (which was almost certain anyway) to gain rest advantage for the game that matters most. The right call," one fan commented.
"Smart decision. Get ready for Tuesday," another fan said.
"Wait what are yall doin?" a fan questioned.
The Grizzlies are certainly just looking ahead to their play-in tournament matchup next week, and keeping their stars healthy is the priority. Morant has already dealt with enough injuries this season, so keeping him out of Sunday's game is likely the best choice.
The Grizzlies and Mavericks are set to face off at 3:30 p.m. EST in Memphis on Sunday.