NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies-Mavericks
For a chance to secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies suffered a crushing loss to the Golden State Warriors. Now, the Grizzlies have one last chance to punch their ticket against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in a win-or-go-home battle.
In Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, the Grizzlies were led by Desmond Bane with a 30-point outing, while star point guard Ja Morant suffered a scary injury midway through the game.
Morant exited the game briefly after appearing to sprain his ankle, but returned to action and did what he could down the stretch. However, his injured effort was not enough.
Morant scored just four points in the fourth quarter against the Warriors, which is rare for one of the NBA's clutchest performers.
Now, heading into Friday's game in hopes of securing the eighth seed in the West, the Grizzlies have listed Morant as questionable due to a right ankle sprain.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Morant's updated status.
"Ja please 🙏," one fan commented.
"no ja we need you," another fan replied.
"They got it 12. Get ready for playoffs," a fan said.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Morant is dealing with swelling in his ankle but is expected to suit up.
Via Tim MacMahon: "Ja Morant is officially listed as questionable vs. Mavs tomorrow.
Per sources, he’s dealing with swelling in his sprained ankle but is optimistic about being able to play."
Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game this season, and there is not much that would keep him off the floor as the Grizzlies face elimination.
The Grizzlies and Mavericks will face off in Memphis at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.