NBA Fans React to New Ja Morant Appearance
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has battled through plenty of adversity since getting drafted second overall in 2019, but most of it has been self-inflicted. From flashing a firearm on Instagram to pulling out a "finger-gun" celebration in the middle of a game, Morant has had his fair share of troubles, and it has cost him plenty.
Not only has Morant faced suspensions and fines from the league, but his image as an NBA star will be tarnished for a long time.
However, Morant is not the villain that many make him out to be. Recently, Morant was seen individually coaching a youth basketball player at an AAU game, and it was not for the cameras or fans; it was a genuine act.
Via catch12media: "They don’t show this side enough.
No cameras. No crowd.
Just Ja. One kid. One moment.
Not talking stats or rankings.
But life. Confidence. Character.
Building him up when no one’s watching.
Pouring into the next gen like Pops and Unk once did for him.
This is what Twelve Time is about.
Not just hoop dreams, but real ones.
The kind that last long after the final buzzer."
Many fans reacted to this post, showing love for the Grizzlies star.
"I noticed this more than once this weekend, with both squads. 12 could be anywhere in the world and he’s here with our kids coaching them up. We’re so thankful," one fan commented.
"I have so much respect for Ja! He is truly a good human. " another fan said.
"That is so sweet 🥲," a fan replied.
Morant is certainly a much better person than the media portrays him, and random public acts of kindness like this latest one are prime examples.