All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to New Ja Morant Appearance

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made a heartfelt public appearance recently

Logan Struck

Nov 17, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) takes videos with his phone after the game against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) takes videos with his phone after the game against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has battled through plenty of adversity since getting drafted second overall in 2019, but most of it has been self-inflicted. From flashing a firearm on Instagram to pulling out a "finger-gun" celebration in the middle of a game, Morant has had his fair share of troubles, and it has cost him plenty.

Not only has Morant faced suspensions and fines from the league, but his image as an NBA star will be tarnished for a long time.

However, Morant is not the villain that many make him out to be. Recently, Morant was seen individually coaching a youth basketball player at an AAU game, and it was not for the cameras or fans; it was a genuine act.

Via catch12media: "They don’t show this side enough.

No cameras. No crowd.
Just Ja. One kid. One moment.

Not talking stats or rankings.
But life. Confidence. Character.
Building him up when no one’s watching.
Pouring into the next gen like Pops and Unk once did for him.

This is what Twelve Time is about.
Not just hoop dreams, but real ones.
The kind that last long after the final buzzer."

Many fans reacted to this post, showing love for the Grizzlies star.

"I noticed this more than once this weekend, with both squads. 12 could be anywhere in the world and he’s here with our kids coaching them up. We’re so thankful," one fan commented.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12)
Apr 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on from the bench area during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"I have so much respect for Ja! He is truly a good human. 🩵" another fan said.

"That is so sweet 🥲," a fan replied.

Morant is certainly a much better person than the media portrays him, and random public acts of kindness like this latest one are prime examples.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News