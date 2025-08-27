NBA Insiders' Ja Morant Trade Prediction Says Everything About Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies made a huge move at the beginning of the 2025 NBA offseason by sending star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, cutting their "big three" down to a duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies, even without Bane, should still be set up for a semi-successful 2025-26 season. Acquiring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Magic, signing Ty Jerome in free agency, and drafting Cedric Coward 11th overall help with their Bane-less backcourt, but they are likely still far from competing in a ruthless Western Conference.
What's next for Memphis?
After they traded away Bane, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the Grizzlies are "not looking" to trade either Morant or Jackson Jr., and even showed their commitment to the 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year by renegotiating and extending his contract. Jackson Jr. is now owed $240 million over the next five years.
While the Grizzlies are ready to commit to Jackson Jr. long-term, could things be different for Morant?
Morant is an incredible player and has proven to be one of the best point guards in the NBA, but he has not been able to stay healthy over the past two seasons. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Morant has played just 59 games, and if it does not get better during the 2025-26 season, the franchise could start exploring its options.
Is Morant a trade candidate?
ESPN recently polled a group of its NBA insiders and asked them who the next superstar to request a trade will be. While New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson won the vote with Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James right behind him, Morant got some unexpected attention on the poll.
One of ESPN's insiders voted that Morant would be the next superstar to request a trade.
The assumption here is that it is not even the Grizzlies that would get tired of Morant's injury concerns or off-court problems; it is Morant who would be ready to move on. The star point guard has shown minimal signs of ever wanting out of Memphis, as he has become an icon in the city and for the struggling franchise, but there is certainly a scenario where he searches for a new opportunity.
Morant, 26, will likely eventually want to play for a big market and compete at the highest level, because even when the Grizzlies were a top two seed in the West in consecutive seasons, it never felt like they were legitimate championship contenders. If Morant ever requests a trade out of Memphis, then that would be a signal for the franchise that it is likely time to restart.