NBA Rookie's LeBron James Statement Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson went off vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 27, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson was the youngest player in the NBA last season, but made an immediate impact once he got a real opportunity. Due to all of the injuries that Memphis dealt with last season, Jackson got an extended look in the rotation, and played himself into a multi-year contract. 

Jackson is also one of the most confident young players in the NBA, as his fearlessness shows out there on the court. Having grown up watching a lot of the stars he competed against last season, Jackson took advantage of the opportunity to compete against and learn from some of the game’s best players.

This included a great battle against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James towards the end of the regular season, when Jackson went for 31 points in a close loss to LA.

During a trip to a Memphis-Shelby County School on Tuesday, Jackson was reportedly told by a kid that LeBron James would lock him up. According to Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Jackson told the kid, “I gave him 31, bro.”

As previously mentioned, Jackson did indeed give James and the Lakers 31 points in this game, which was followed up by a 44-point performance from Jackson in the season finale against the Denver Nuggets. This was a very strong finish to the year for Jackson, which concluded a season that earned himself Second Team All-Rookie honors.

