NBA Star Ja Morant Sends Cryptic Six-Word Message
The Memphis Grizzlies' 2024-25 season painfully ended after getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, and now head into the offseason with plenty of uncertainty.
In Game 3 against the Thunder, the Grizzlies held a 27-point lead until star point guard Ja Morant went down with a scary injury. Memphis ultimately blew the lead, and Morant also missed their season-ending Game 4 loss. Now, there are questions about the star point guard's future.
Amid all of the question marks, Ja Morant posted a six-word message on social media.
Via Ja Morant: "be careful what you wish for"
There could be many things Morant is referencing, but the most recent trade report comes to mind. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that "There's a lot of whispering and rumbling around the league regarding Morant potentially being available on the trade market."
Morant being available for trade would potentially be league-shaking, as the 25-year-old guard has still shown flashes of being one of the top players in the NBA when healthy.
After their loss to the Thunder, Morant also noted that he had them "figured out" before getting hurt, and if he had never gone down with injury, then the series would have been tied 2-2.
Morant's cryptic message on social media is certainly odd, especially with the timing of it. Memphis' season just ended, and if Morant is already making posts like this, the Grizzlies will likely be in for a much longer offseason than expected.