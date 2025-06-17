New Report On Grizzlies' Interest In Ex-Lakers, Knicks Guard For Coaching Role
The Memphis Grizzlies have been making NBA headlines over the last few days, not just in trade reports, but also in terms of the coaching staff. The Grizzlies are searching for assistant coaches to join newly appointed head coach Tuomas Iisalo's staff.
After trading Desmond Bane, Memphis has been in the news regarding potential candidates to join Iisalo on the bench. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the list of candidates, and one name stands out above the rest: former Grizzlies guard Wayne Ellington.
"Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have also cast a wide net for potential assistant coaches on the front of their bench, including interest in Adrian Griffin, Jared Dudley, Dale Osbourne, Royal Ivey, Wayne Ellington, etc.," Scotto wrote.
"Ivey has also drawn interest this summer from the Spurs, while Dudley has also logged interest from the Cavaliers and Suns, league sources told HoopsHype."
Ellington spent 13 seasons in the NBA with the Grizzlies, as well as eight other teams, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat. In Memphis, he averaged 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 40 regular-season games, while his career averages consist of 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
As a coach, the former North Carolina Tar Heel has been in a player development role with the Heat since 2023. He left his playing career behind after the 2021-22 season with the Lakers.
Ellington could be of use for the Grizzlies as they look to navigate post-Bane trade. The team still intends to compete with the star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
