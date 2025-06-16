All Grizzlies

New Report Shuts Down Los Angeles Lakers Trade for $104 Million All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly not in the market for this former NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Austin Veazey

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches from the bench against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches from the bench against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need a productive big man after they traded away Anthony Davis in the infamous Luka Doncic trade. Every team would've done that deal, but they can't afford to play Dorian Finney-Smith and Rui Hachimura at center again.

Because of the recent stunning Desmond Bane trade, people are wondering if the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to reset the team and trade all of their top players, including Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr.
Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

ESPN's Brian Windhorst was asked if Jaren Jackson could be an option for the Lakers as they search for a big to pair with Luka Doncic, something he emphatically denied.

"No chance. No chance. Absolutely not worth a discussion. Look, I think Jaren Jackson is now in position to sign a contract extension of over $200 million. I would feel very strongly that's going to happen. On the Ja Morant front, that's a different discussion. I'd be kind of surprised if the Grizzlies were willing to give him a $200 million extension at this point."

It seems like the Grizzlies want to build around Jaren Jackson long-term and weren't convinced that Desmond Bane was the best way to maximize the team's ceiling. Jackson's potential max contract extension could handicap the team's flexibility too, so they sold extremely high on Bane.

Jackson had arguably his best season in the NBA, averaging 22.2 PPG and 5.6 RPG while taking a massive jump in efficiency from the 2023-24 season. He isn't blocking nearly as many shots as he was around when he won Defensive Player of the Year and he has a tendency to pick up big fouls, but the Grizzlies clearly see him as a franchise cornerstone.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

