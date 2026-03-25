Ja Morant Out for Season, Is a Split Coming Soon?

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, and Zach Edey will all miss the rest of the season after recent medical updates. The Grizzlies organization expects all three players to make full recoveries in time for next season.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates for Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey: pic.twitter.com/gV8rLPlwbs — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 25, 2026

Morant will receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to help address lingering discomfort from a UCL sprain in his left elbow. Following the procedure, he’ll begin offloading the elbow and focus entirely on rehab. The long-term outlook is positive, but the short-term reality is that Memphis will once again finish a season without its franchise star on the floor.

The bigger concern: availability

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) tlaks with Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) after the game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Over the last three seasons, Morant has played in just 79 total games due to a mix of injuries and league suspensions. That lack of availability has made it difficult for the Grizzlies to build consistent momentum or establish a stable identity.

Morant still has two years and about $87 million remaining on his contract, which makes this situation even more complicated. Memphis has always viewed him as the centerpiece of its future. But when your star player can’t stay on the court, tough questions eventually follow. Whether it’s fair or not, durability and reliability are now major talking points when discussing Morant’s long-term fit with the franchise.

Supporting pieces also sidelined

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Former Purdue Boilermaker Zach Edey sits in the crowd during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Brandon Clarke continues to rehab a right calf strain, and recent imaging showed he still needs more healing before he can ramp up to full basketball activities.

Second year center Zach Edey will also miss the rest of the season after undergoing a procedure to address lingering discomfort in his left elbow. The expectation is that he’ll be fully healthy next year, and will be a key component of the Grizzlies future.

Could major changes be coming?

Memphis may soon have to decide whether continuing to build around Morant is the right long-term strategy or if it’s time to explore a new direction. It feels like the writing is already on the wall, especially after the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

With Morant’s durability and off-court history still under scrutiny, the Grizzlies may soon have to consider whether reshaping the roster around a new timeline is the best path forward.

If that proves to be the case, fans might look back on this moment as the beginning of the end of Morant’s tenure in Memphis, a stunning possibility for a player who once seemed destined to define the franchise for a decade.