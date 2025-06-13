New Report on Ja Morant's Future With Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies ended their 2024-25 season in disappointment, getting swept by the eventual Western Conference champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the first round of the playoffs.
The Grizzlies now have new head coach Tuomas Iisalo running the show after parting ways with Taylor Jenkins late in the regular season, but they could have much bigger decisions to make this summer. After drafting him second overall in 2019, the Grizzlies have been building around star point guard Ja Morant, and when healthy, he is one of the most electric players in the NBA.
However, Morant has had major concerns about staying on the court. Morant has played just 59 regular-season games over the last two seasons, and his 2024-25 campaign even ended with an injury during their first-round playoff matchup. Still, many believe Morant is one of the best point guards in the league, and he certainly feels the same.
Early into his 2025 offseason, Morant made a huge decision to part ways with his agent, Jim Tanner of Lift Sports Management.
This news comes amid a handful of trade rumors about Morant, with his future in Memphis seemingly in jeopardy. However, those trade rumors could all be smoke. Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole reports that Morant's relationship with the Grizzlies has remained strong.
"All indications are that the relationship between the Grizzlies and Morant remains strong," Cole wrote. "...The Grizzlies have also continued to prioritize Morant as a franchise cornerstone."
The Grizzlies are certainly gambling on Morant's health by continuing to build around him, but with how talented the 25-year-old star is, he has proven he is capable of leading this team.