Nike Announces Release Date for Ja Morant's New Ja 3
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has arguably the hottest basketball sneaker in the world right now with the Nike Ja 3. Nike revealed the release date for the "Price of Admission" colorway on Saturday, which will mark the first time the sneaker will be available at retail outlets.
Morant introduced the Ja 3 with a highly publicized five-city tour that took him to New York, Tokyo, Beijing, and Manila, as well as the prestigious Peach Jam EYBL tournament in August in Augusta, GA, in support of his upcoming sneaker release. Morant unveiled special colorways at each stop, but they weren't available for widespread release.
Morant detailed the design in a Nike press release when it was originally unveiled in April, around the same time Morant debuted the sneaker on the court for the world to see.
“I told the Nike design team I needed something that talks before I even lace it up,” Morant said. “I wanted my third signature shoe to feel like my game and my personality. I told them, ‘Don’t be scared. Push it. Make it rugged, make it different.’ And they ran with it.
“When you put on the Ja 3, I want you to feel fearless. Like you can go create your own story — on the court, off it. Just be you, loud and proud. That’s what I’m about. No limits, no second guessing. Just go.”
When Are They Out?
Accompanied by a special 14-second ad for the new shoe, Nike announced that the Ja 3 "Price Of Admission" colorway will be released this coming Thursday, August 21. According to DTLR's Alex Mitsiopoulos, the vibrant pink and purple design is a nod to Morant's captivating play style.
"This 'Price of Admission' colorway takes inspiration from the electricity Ja brings to every game," Mitsiopolous wrote. "From the vibrant 'Hyper Pink' upper to the sleek 'Mint Foam' detailing, it’s designed to reflect the spectacle. The engineered upper remains lightweight and breathable, while providing the support you need to cut, pivot, and take flight."
Morant will almost certainly be wearing a pair of Ja 3s when the Memphis Grizzlies take the floor for the regular season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 22. Memphis' first game on a national broadcast this season is a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Halloween, which will air on Amazon Prime. Perhaps Morant will break out a special colorway for that big holiday matchup.
