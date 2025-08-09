All Grizzlies

NBA Star Ja Morant's Strong Statement After China Tour

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant had a strong statement after spending time in China this summer

Will Despart

May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates making a layup to end the first half against the Golden State Warriors during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Imagn Images
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates making a layup to end the first half against the Golden State Warriors during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Imagn Images / Joe Rondone-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was the first of a growing contingent of players to take a trip to China this offseason, where some of the most loyal basketball fans in the world are known to exist. Based on recent comments Morant made about the trip, it seems like he had a great time.

Morant embarked on an international tour last month, making appearances at the EYBL Peach Jam tournament in Augusta, Georgia and the NY vs. NY streetball tournament in New York before flying overseas for three additional stops in Asia, including Manila and Tokyo in addition to his trip to China.

In a July press release promoting the tour, Nike described Morant's itinerary at each destination, which included various outreach efforts to the respective communities. Morant also had the opportunity to promote his new Ja 3 signature sneaker, unveiling special colorways for each stop on the tour.

"From New York, Ja will travel to China, where he’ll host clinics and training opportunities for local hoopers and future stars in Mission Rise 2025, a program to give talented youth a shot to become the next world-class players," the release read.

"He’ll then continue to Tokyo to connect with local athletes and fans while building a deeper connection with Japanese culture. The Make Them Watch Tour will conclude in Manila, where Ja will continue to lift up the next generation, create new experiences for athletes, learn about local culture and grow the game. He’ll invite local high school players to watch his workout and inspire Filipino hoopers of all levels at a Make Them Watch exhibition game while in Manila."

Felt The Love

Out of the three stops Morant made in Asia, it's clear his experience in China left the biggest impression on him. Several NBA players have made the trip to China to visit the legions of adoring fans this summer, with Morant being one of the first.

"It's different," Morant said. "I've been in the league a while. I've played in front of many fans. But the difference is that back home, I only see a couple. You know, you see the signs in the stand that say I traveled this many miles to come and see you playing, and finally, the roles flipped.

"I travel the miles to come out here and just to see all the love, where you have people standing outside the hotel, people standing outside whatever spot I got to go to, or even in the Rise gym, where you had 500 to 600 fans just in there, just screaming and showing a lot of energy."

Related Articles

Gilbert Arenas Crosses Line With Three-Year Lakers Veteran

Stephen A Smith Issues Warning to Gilbert Arenas Amid Controversy

NBA Superstar Ja Morant's New Nike Shoe Sells Out in 30 Minutes

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News