NBA Star Ja Morant's Strong Statement After China Tour

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was the first of a growing contingent of players to take a trip to China this offseason, where some of the most loyal basketball fans in the world are known to exist. Based on recent comments Morant made about the trip, it seems like he had a great time.
Morant embarked on an international tour last month, making appearances at the EYBL Peach Jam tournament in Augusta, Georgia and the NY vs. NY streetball tournament in New York before flying overseas for three additional stops in Asia, including Manila and Tokyo in addition to his trip to China.
In a July press release promoting the tour, Nike described Morant's itinerary at each destination, which included various outreach efforts to the respective communities. Morant also had the opportunity to promote his new Ja 3 signature sneaker, unveiling special colorways for each stop on the tour.
"From New York, Ja will travel to China, where he’ll host clinics and training opportunities for local hoopers and future stars in Mission Rise 2025, a program to give talented youth a shot to become the next world-class players," the release read.
"He’ll then continue to Tokyo to connect with local athletes and fans while building a deeper connection with Japanese culture. The Make Them Watch Tour will conclude in Manila, where Ja will continue to lift up the next generation, create new experiences for athletes, learn about local culture and grow the game. He’ll invite local high school players to watch his workout and inspire Filipino hoopers of all levels at a Make Them Watch exhibition game while in Manila."
Felt The Love
Out of the three stops Morant made in Asia, it's clear his experience in China left the biggest impression on him. Several NBA players have made the trip to China to visit the legions of adoring fans this summer, with Morant being one of the first.
"It's different," Morant said. "I've been in the league a while. I've played in front of many fans. But the difference is that back home, I only see a couple. You know, you see the signs in the stand that say I traveled this many miles to come and see you playing, and finally, the roles flipped.
"I travel the miles to come out here and just to see all the love, where you have people standing outside the hotel, people standing outside whatever spot I got to go to, or even in the Rise gym, where you had 500 to 600 fans just in there, just screaming and showing a lot of energy."
