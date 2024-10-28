Nine Players Listed on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Chicago Bulls on Monday at FedExForum. Through three games, the Grizzlies are 2-1 while the Bulls sit at 1-2. Memphis is coming off an impressive 124-111 win over the Orlando Magic. Five Grizzlies players scored in double figures that game, including star point guard Ja Morant who had 16 points.
Morant was questionable on the injury report entering that game against Orlando with right thigh soreness. Not only did he end up playing, but Morant made team history with his 60th career point-assist double-double.
Via Grizzles PR: "Ja Morant (16 points, 10 assists) recorded his 60th career point-assist double-double in tonight’s win over Orlando. That ties the franchise record also held by Mike Conley."
Ahead of Monday’s game against Chicago, Morant is again being listed as questionable with right thigh soreness. Injuries have been a major problem for the Grizzlies the last year, and Morant has missed significant time himself.
In addition to Morant’s questionable status, the Grizzlies announced that John Konchar is also questionable. GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. are out.
The Bulls will be without E.J. Liddell and DJ Steward who are on G League assignments. Lonzo Ball is listed on the injury report with injury management, but is available.
This thigh issue does not seem very concerning for Morant since he was able to suit up and play last game. That said, the Grizzlies will be careful with their star point guard who played just nine games last season due to season ending shoulder surgery.
The Grizzlies and Bulls will tip-off at 8:00 PM ET in Memphis.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France