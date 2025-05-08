Nine-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Celtics After Game 2 Loss to Knicks
The New York Knicks shocked the NBA world yet again last night, beating the Boston Celtics 91-90 in a thrilling Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. For the second straight game, New York was down by 20 points, and pulled off an incredible comeback on the road to go up 2-0 in the series.
While the Knicks played incredible basketball down the stretch, the Celtics also fell apart and failed to respond to New York's defense. Over the last two games, Boston is 25-for-100 from three-point range, proving that the team lives and dies by the long ball.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons reacted to Game on FanDuel TV's Run It Back alongside Lou Williams and Michelle Beadle. Parsons called out the Celtics, pointing out their shooting disparities and flawed gameplan.
"When you watch this team, they settle," Parsons said. "Even when you go ice cold like this, which they're proving is possible, anything can happen. You can shoot yourself right out of a big lead, which they've done now twice.
"And the Knicks are resilient. We always talk about how playoff basketball is different. The Knicks are tougher, they play harder, they play with more effort, they bring the punch to them, and they've done that now, even when they're down 20."
Boston will now head to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4, in what is sure to be a hostile environment. However, the Celtics were the best road team in the league this season with a record of 33-8. The Knicks, on the other hand, have the chance to make an even bigger statement against the defending champions.
