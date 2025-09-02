Predicting Memphis Grizzlies' Biggest X-Factor For Next NBA Season
After getting swept in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs by the eventual champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies decided they needed to make some big changes this offseason.
The Grizzlies finished their 2024-25 regular season with a 48-34 record, securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference after missing the playoffs entirely the year before due to getting hit with a severe injury bug. Now, the Grizzlies are putting together a new-look team. To start their 2025 offseason, the Grizzlies traded star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.
Bane was a top-three scorer in Memphis in each of the last four seasons, building a big three next to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., so his absence will be a huge loss for the Grizzlies.
Of course, the Grizzlies will continue to lean on Morant and Jackson Jr., but they will need others to step up significantly to have a chance in the grueling Western Conference.
Grizzlies' 2025-26 X-Factor
The Grizzlies' supporting cast is headlined by Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey, and Scotty Pippen Jr., while new additions Ty Jerome and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are expected to make a huge difference.
However, one key player that many fail to mention is Santi Aldama. The 24-year-old forward has been steadily improving throughout his four-year career and earned a three-year contract worth $52.5 million to stay in Memphis. Now, he should become one of Memphis' most important players as they look to improve with a new-look team.
Last season, Aldama averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game through 65 appearances and 16 starts, while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. As a 6-foot-11 power forward who can move like a guard, Aldama's potential has always been through the roof, and the 2025-26 season could be his opportunity to step closer to his ceiling.
Aldama is spending the latter part of his summer representing Spain at EuroBasket and continues to prove why he is such an effective player. Aldama should be able to use EuroBasket as momentum heading into the 2025-26 season, and should ultimately play a huge role in their early-season success, especially as Jackson Jr. recovers from offseason surgery.
The Grizzlies desperately need Aldama to step up offensively next season, and he should ultimately be the team's biggest X-factor as they look to hang with the best in the Western Conference.