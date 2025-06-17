All Grizzlies

Stephen A Smith’s Controversial Memphis Statement After Blockbuster Trade

ESPN star Stephen A Smith shared his wild take after the Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane

Grant Mona

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) high fives fans as he walks off the court after the Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 120-106 in the play-in game to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, April 18, 2025.
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) high fives fans as he walks off the court after the Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 120-106 in the play-in game to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, April 18, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Around the trade deadline, there were rumors of the Memphis Grizzlies being a possible target for Jimmy Butler. As interest grew among teams, Jimmy Butler expressed his desire to avoid playing in Memphis with the Grizzlies, despite their talented young roster.

After a challenging 2023-2024 season for the Grizzlies, they bounced back in the 2024-2025 season, returning a mostly-healthy Ja Morant and establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the Western Conference through the All-Star break.

A Jimmy Butler trade never materialized, and he was instead sent to the Golden State Warriors, propelling them to a playoff run. As the Grizzlies navigated a rough stretch after the All-Star break, they parted ways with their longtime coach Taylor Jenkins in an effort to reset the team.

Memphis fell to the Play-In Tournament and secured the 8th seed in the Western Conference before playing the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder and getting swept.

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith appeared on "First Take" to make a bold claim about why players are turning down opportunities to play in Memphis.

"Cats like Jimmy Butler and others don’t feel like it’s the safest environment. I’m talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You gotta clean some of that stuff up because it's disuasive to NBA players. They have talked about it. I know. They've told me," Smith said.

The Grizzlies are now entering a season that feels like a reset, hiring a new head coach in Tuomas Iiusalo and trading star guard Desmond Bane for a haul of draft capital.

