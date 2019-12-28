Memphis Grizzlies 'Let It Fly' Philosophy Has Lead To Increased Shooting Percentages

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins entered the season preaching about utilizing a wide-open, up-tempo offensive attack centered around ball movement and getting open looks from three. So far his experiment with his young team has had highs and lows but one definite result has been increased three-point percentages for individual players.

So many times players would come to Memphis via trade or free agency who were previously regarded as being shooters before coming to the team, yet struggled once getting here. This has been because of numerous factors. Fit, chemistry, and playing time can play a factor but an understated factor is often the offensive scheme. Memphis has notoriously been known for not only not having shooters but also for not running an offense that is conducive to shooting at a high volume or at a high percentage. So far Jenkins' system seems to remedy that issue by creating a ton of open looks for his team.

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins Pre-Game vs. The San Antonio Spurs

There have been some immediate beneficiaries from Coach Jenkins system, namely Jaren Jackson Jr. who is currently shooting 40.2 percent from three-point range on 6.4 attempts per game. This a drastic increase from last season when he shot 35.9 percent on 2.4 attempts per game. So far in only 32 games this season, Jackson has made 80 of 199 attempts from three which has already surpassed his totals of 51 of 142 attempts last season.

Solomon Hill is also shooting a career-high from three-point range this season. His 40.2 percent clip is roughly 8 percent higher than last year's 31.7 percent total. Jonas Valanciunas shot 29.2 percent from three last season on 14 of 48 made shots but this season he has made 16 of 39 attempts for 41 percent. Grayson Allen shot 32.3 percent from three as a rookie and his percentage has jumped to 40.4 percent under Taylor Jenkins' system.

One of Brandon Clarke's biggest knocks coming out of college was his inability to shoot from long range. Ironically he is shooting 46.9 percent from three, connecting on 15 of 32 attempts. Ja Morant was also expected to have struggled from three-point range as well as a rookie but he is also currently shooting 39.3 percent from three this season.

© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

There are currently five players on the active roster shooting 40 percent or better from three and three shooting 35 percent or higher. They are 15th in the NBA at 35.9 percent from three as a team but this is also shifted heavily by Jae Crowder who is tied for the team lead in three-point attempts but is only shooting 29.6 percent from three. Over the last 10 games they are currently 2nd in the NBA at 39.6 percent from three.

Coach Jenkins' system is definitely still a work in progress. It definitely makes you wonder what this team could look like if it had some unquestionable knockdown shooters in the rotation that are able to get those same looks that someone like a Dillon Brooks or Jae Crowder is currently getting. I for one am definitely willing to be patient and see how this philosophy and more importantly this roster continues to develop but in the meantime, Let It Fly fellas, Let It Fly!