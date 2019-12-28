GrizzliesMaven
Top Stories
News

Memphis Grizzlies 'Let It Fly' Philosophy Has Lead To Increased Shooting Percentages

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins entered the season preaching about utilizing a wide-open, up-tempo offensive attack centered around ball movement and getting open looks from three. So far his experiment with his young team has had highs and lows but one definite result has been increased three-point percentages for individual players. 

So many times players would come to Memphis via trade or free agency who were previously regarded as being shooters before coming to the team, yet struggled once getting here.  This has been because of numerous factors.  Fit, chemistry, and playing time can play a factor but an understated factor is often the offensive scheme.  Memphis has notoriously been known for not only not having shooters but also for not running an offense that is conducive to shooting at a high volume or at a high percentage.  So far Jenkins' system seems to remedy that issue by creating a ton of open looks for his team.

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins Pre-Game vs. The San Antonio Spurs

 There have been some immediate beneficiaries from Coach Jenkins system, namely Jaren Jackson Jr. who is currently shooting 40.2 percent from three-point range on 6.4 attempts per game.  This a drastic increase from last season when he shot 35.9 percent on 2.4 attempts per game.  So far in only 32 games this season, Jackson has made 80 of 199 attempts from three which has already surpassed his totals of 51 of 142 attempts last season.

Solomon Hill is also shooting a career-high from three-point range this season.  His 40.2 percent clip is roughly 8 percent higher than last year's 31.7 percent total. Jonas Valanciunas shot 29.2 percent from three last season on 14 of 48 made shots but this season he has made 16 of 39 attempts for 41 percent.  Grayson Allen shot 32.3 percent from three as a rookie and his percentage has jumped to 40.4 percent under Taylor Jenkins' system.

One of Brandon Clarke's biggest knocks coming out of college was his inability to shoot from long range.  Ironically he is shooting 46.9 percent from three, connecting on 15 of 32 attempts.  Ja Morant was also expected to have struggled from three-point range as well as a rookie but he is also currently shooting 39.3 percent from three this season.  

DE512D3B-1FE7-4BA7-B206-F1E5FDD0093E
© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

There are currently five players on the active roster shooting 40 percent or better from three and three shooting 35 percent or higher.  They are 15th in the NBA at 35.9 percent from three as a team but this is also shifted heavily by Jae Crowder who is tied for the team lead in three-point attempts but is only shooting 29.6 percent from three.  Over the last 10 games they are currently 2nd in the NBA at 39.6 percent from three.

Coach Jenkins' system is definitely still a work in progress.  It definitely makes you wonder what this team could look like if it had some unquestionable knockdown shooters in the rotation that are able to get those same looks that someone like a Dillon Brooks or Jae Crowder is currently getting.  I for one am definitely willing to be patient and see how this philosophy and more importantly this roster continues to develop but in the meantime, Let It Fly fellas, Let It Fly! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Memphis Grizzlies Star Zach Randolph Unofficially Says That He's Done With Basketball

Anthony Sain

During an impromptu interview with TMZ Sports in Los Angeles before the Clippers versus Lakers game on Christmas day, former Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph unofficially announced that he is done pursuing the opportunity to extend his career in the NBA. If this is true, the 17-year pro and Grizzlies fan-favorite could soon his uniform number retired with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night with a 110-97 win on the road. Jonas Valanciunas would lead the team with 21 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. would add 20 points. Here are Sights of the Night!

Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr. Lead Balanced Memphis Grizzlies Attack In Payback Win Over The Oklahoma City Thunder

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies got a little bit of revenge Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 110-97 win on the road. The Thunder had just defeated the Grizzlies over a week ago after a huge second-half collapse by Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas would lead the team with 21 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. would add 20 points.

Adjust Your Plans Memphis Fans - Your Grizzlies Will Be Playing On Christmas Day Soon Enough

Anthony Sain

Every year on Christmas Day the NBA features nationally televised games with what typically consists of some of the most anticipated matchups across the league. The Memphis Grizzlies have never been included in this lineup, even when they were perennial playoff contenders but with their young, talented and exciting core, the NBA’s years are numbered for excluding the Bears of Beale St.

Memphis Grizzlies Lose To Nearly Flawless San Antonio Spurs Despite Impressive Effort

Anthony Sain

Some games are lost due to a lack of effort. Some games are lost due to fatigue. Some games you just lose due to a lack of talent. In the case of the Memphis Grizzlies 145-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the loss can easily be credited to the remarkable shooting display that was put on by the Spurs.

Grayson Allen Is On Pace To Become Another Memphis Grizzlies Reclamation Project

Anthony Sain

Just in time for Christmas, the city of Memphis is working it's magic again with another reclamation project. Memphis has always found a way to wrap its arms around players with a not-so-favorable past and help them find a home here. Grayson Allen could very well be the latest member of the 'Land of Misfit Toys.'

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Staying Disciplined Against The Spurs, Jonas Valanciunas Update and The Progression Of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the media before tonights game against the San Antonio Spurs and would speak about what its like preparing a young team against a disciplined team like the Spurs. He would also speak about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s progression and share an injury update on Jonas Valanciunas.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings 119-115 lead by Jaren Jackson Jr. who had 18 points 5 rebounds and 4 blocks. The Grizzlies extended a three-game home winning streak and ending a two-game losing streak overall. Here are the Sights of the Nights.

Memphis Grizzlies Showed Poise In Needed Home Victory Over The Sacramento Kings

Anthony Sain

After coming out flat to start the game, the Memphis Grizzlies (11-19) held their ground on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings (12-17 with a 119-115 victory. The Grizzlies were on the second night of a back to back and won their third straight home game.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Losing Leads, His Thought Process With His Rotations and Tonight's Starting Lineup Minus Jonas Valanciunas

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media today before his team's matchup with the Sacramento Kings. He would speak about their struggles with losing large leads as well as how he determines who closes games. Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight, and he spoke on the starting lineup tonight with him being out as well.