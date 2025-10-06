The Devastating Detail in Ja Morant's Injury No One is Talking About
Memphis Grizzlies fans received devastating news on Monday, as The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole reported that Ja Morant had suffered a sprained left ankle at practice on Sunday, resulting in his injury status becoming week-to-week. After the team already received injury news on Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke, Morant is another blow to the team.
There's no telling how long Morant could be out, with the Grizzlies set to open their season on October 22nd against the New Orleans Pelicans. With that being just about two weeks from now, the Grizzlies can only hope their star player is available by then. But if he's not, and if that injury extends several games, what do things look like in Memphis?
Memphis' Unfortunate Injury Luck Could Lead To Rough Start
As mentioned, it's not only Morant dealing with an injury, but three key members of the Grizzlies' frontcourt in Jackson Jr., Edey, and Clarke. Of course, timelines can very well change, but the reality is that Memphis could enter opening night against the Pelicans without four key rotation players.
If that's the case, regardless of how low some experts are on the Pelicans, it's going to be a tough game for the Grizzlies to pull out a win in.
Looking at the first five games of the season, the two games that will be the easiest for Memphis should be at home against the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, mainly because both teams will be without their top guards in Tyrese Haliburton (torn Achilles) and Tyler Herro (ankle).
Otherwise, going on the road against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns won't be easy, especially since both teams improved their frontcourt depth drastically this offseason. The first five games would just be the first week of the season, meaning if Morant and others miss another week of games, it only gets harder.
The next five games for Memphis feature the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks, all four teams expected to be firmly in the playoff race in their respective conferences. If the Grizzlies are still dealing with injuries to these key players by then, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them near the bottom of the standings.
During this period, Memphis will look to lean on players such as Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Jaylen Wells to help them stay competitive. It's a rough start to the season for the Grizzlies, but they can't let early injuries be the downfall of their entire season.