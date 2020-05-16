The Memphis Grizzlies Are Back For Voluntary Workouts In The FedEx Forum

According to Mike Ceide of WREG News Channel 3, the Memphis Grizzlies have had workouts in their practice facility inside of FedEx Forum. The news comes after the NBA players were permitted to re-enter facilities after the country began to re-open nationwide. The team has reportedly been having individual workouts all of this week while following the guidelines provided by the league and local health officials.

The NBA has also made forward progression towards resuming play recently with Commissioner Adam Silver stating that he would decide within the next 2-4 weeks after the NBPA conveyed to him that they gathered that the players are supportive of the season coming back.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.