The Memphis Grizzlies hire Sonia Raman as new assistant coach

After the departure of former assistant coach Niele Ivey to her alma mater Notre Dame, the Memphis Grizzlies have found her replacement in former Massachusetts Institute of Technology head coach Sonia Raman. Raman comes to the Grizzlies after 12 years of successfully coaching the women's basketball team including two conference championships and two NCAA tournament appearances for the Engineers.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff. I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff, and the team’s emerging young core,” Raman said. “I must also give a truly special thank you to MIT and the women I’ve had the honor of coaching for the past 12 years. I wish the program continued success.”

Coach Raman was a graduate of Tufts University, where she played for four years and later served as an assistant coach. She graduated from Tufts with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and went on to receive a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School in 2001. She also served as an assistant coach for Wellesley College for six years before landing the head coaching job at MIT.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Sonia to the Memphis Grizzlies,” said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. “She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game, as well as a strong passion for the game. She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”