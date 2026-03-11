Grizzlies give up another double digit lead, lose to 76ers

On the second night of a back to back, the Memphis Grizzlies came out and had more of their usual rotation pieces against the Philadelphia 76ers than they did against the Brooklyn Nets. As a result, the team looked more cohesive and competitive.

Wait...if your better players play more, your team plays better? Who would've thought? But then the fourth quarter happened. And Memphis lost another double digit lead.

Three takeaways from another tanktastic contest.

Ty Jerome could be the point guard of the here and now

It's unlikely you will find anyone that follows the Grizzlies that feels Ty Jerome is the heir apparent to the Ja Morant point guard of the Memphis Grizzlies throne. That player is probably not currently on the roster of the Grizzlies. And where Memphis is slated to currently pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, there will probably be a prospect who could fill that void.

But the more Jerome plays, and the more the draft board gets settled ahead of March Madness, perhaps Memphis would be wise to punt the point guard question a year. Even if the team moves on from Ja Morant this offseason, if the Grizzlies get a top-4 pick in the Lottery they'd be wise to use it on a non-point guard. And if they select at #8, the top options may be off the board and a prospect like Nate Ament may make more sense talent-wise.

The fact it's a worthwhile question is a testament to Jerome, whose offensive skill is elite. He is an excellent shot maker. He has elite feel from beyond the arc. He can create for others (although his turnover number is a bit high a bit too often). Between him, Scotty Pippen Jr., and others? Maybe for a year the position is spoken for.

It'd make Cam Boozer to Memphis that much more acceptable. Which this writer supports.

Cedric Coward is a freaking competitor

There's no denying that the young man who in an alternate universe is playing at Duke alongside Boozer has space to grow as a player. Cedric Coward was involved in numerous poor possessions that resulted in turnovers. He clearly is not ready to be that secondary facilitator that Memphis will need him to be to help the team compete at a high level. But good new - the Grizzlies don't need that right now! And these reps are helping him grow in the here and now.

What matters far more in this Memphis moment is how Coward gets after it when he's on the court. No true big for the Grizzlies? Coward snags 15 rebounds. A chance to match up with another potential All-NBA Rookie Team member in VJ Edgecombe? Ced brings an engagement and energy that can be contagious in the best way.

As we continue to figure out exactly what Coward is capable of as an NBA player, the mentality and willingness to do what the team needs on a nightly basis will carry with him as things (hopefully) improve for Memphis in the months to come.

It's the turnovers and free throws, stupid

No offense., just a turn of phrase.

Rebounding often gets pointed to as a major point of weakness for the Grizzlies. Understandable - they literally do not have a big active on the roster right now. But Memphis won that battle in this game. Instead, it was turnovers and free throw attempts that did the Grizzlies in. Philly lapped Memphis in both categories, and that made the difference in the contest.

Sometimes the analysis is that easy.

The Grizzlies are back in action at home in Memphis on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is set for 7 PM CT.