AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

The NBA's Return Format Could Mean A Pay Day For Memphis Grizzlies Guard Tyus Jones

Anthony Sain

This past summer the Memphis Grizzlies signed backup point guard Tyus Jones to a three-year $26 million dollar contract. His contract had an interesting incentive that the NBA's new return format may have a major impact on being that it was based on the Grizzlies win total.

Jones is set to receive an additional $850,000 in the event that the Grizzlies win 33 or more games this season.  When the season was suspended on March 11th, the Grizzlies were at 32-33.  If the season had gone right into a playoff or a play-in format then Jones would not be able to make up that win, but with what now appears to be 8 "regular season" games, you would assume that winning just one would land Jones his additional bonus.

1C074EB8-074E-4CD6-A6A3-47E38904801E
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The National Basketball Players Association Approves The Proposal To Resume The NBA Season

After Commissioner Adam Silver's 22 team format proposal to resume the season was approved by the NBA's Board of Governors, the final piece of the puzzle was for the 28 players board of the National Basketball Players Association to approve it as well. In a unanimous decision, that was resolved today.

Anthony Sain

Don't Poke The Bear -  This Memphis Grizzlies Team Is Poised Through The Noise

Its always been wise to let a sleeping bear rest and not to provoke them to anger but the upswell of media slights directed towards the Memphis Grizzlies that date back to well before the season was suspended due to COVID-19 could be the fuel that leads to a fire igniting with this young and hungry team.

Anthony Sain

NBA Board Of Governors Approves Commissioner Adam Silver's Proposal To Resume The Season - Players Association Is Up Next

The NBA is one step closer to resuming its season today after the league's Board of Governors approved Commissioner Adam Silver's proposal to resume the season. The proposal must now be approved by the National Basketball Players Association in what feels like a formality.

Anthony Sain

Interview With Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler

I had the opportunity to interview Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler today and we discussed several topics including the NBA returning and his thoughts on the 22-team format, his thoughts on the team's progress so far this season, and how the team might respond to being overlooked. The NBA season appears to be resuming soon and Wexler is optimistic about the return as well as what he sees from his team.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - 6-3-20

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN yesterday and we discussed a number of topics including the proposed 22-Team format for the return of the NBA and how it affects the Memphis Grizzlies, Mike Miller stepping down as assistant coach with the University of Memphis and what head coach Penny Hardaway needs to do from here, and my views on social justice, protesting and rioting in America.

Anthony Sain

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri Speaks Out Against Racism

Masai Ujiri is the President of Basketball Operations for the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. He was stopped by a police officer when he attempted to enter the court after the Raptors celebrated their title. Ujiri wants to use his experience plus the much more series events that happened to George Floyd, to create change by initiating conversation within all NBA organizations.

Anthony Sain

Details Emerge For The NBA's 22-Team Plan That Could Be Favorable For The Memphis Grizzlies

Details came out today about the NBA's proposed return to play - notably the 22-team format that has been tossed around heavily as of late. The Memphis Grizzlies who many say are being handled poorly throughout this whole ordeal, now seem to be in a much more favorable position than once assumed.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sport's Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On Sports 56 Happy Hour With John Hardin

I was a guest on Sports 56 Happy Hour With John Hardin on AM 560 yesterday and we discussed various topics including the recent developments with protests across the country, New York Knicks owner James Dolan's controversial statement, MLB labor negotiations, and the return of the NBA.

Anthony Sain

NBA Looks To Be Headed Towards Bringing 22 Teams To Orlando - Possible End Of Season Date As Well

NBA Commissioner Adam is scheduled to have a proposal set to vote by the league's Board of Governors on Thursday, but all signs are pointing towards a 22-team format with regular season, play-in, and playoff games in Orlando. A projected end date for the playoffs has also been released according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Anthony Sain

Washington Bullets Legend Wes Unseld Passes Away At Age 74

Legendary NBA Hall of Fame athlete Wes Unseld passed away this morning at age 74. Unseld led the then Washington Bullets to their only NBA championship in 1978 and was one of only two players to win league MVP as a rookie.

Anthony Sain