The NBA's Return Format Could Mean A Pay Day For Memphis Grizzlies Guard Tyus Jones

This past summer the Memphis Grizzlies signed backup point guard Tyus Jones to a three-year $26 million dollar contract. His contract had an interesting incentive that the NBA's new return format may have a major impact on being that it was based on the Grizzlies win total.

Jones is set to receive an additional $850,000 in the event that the Grizzlies win 33 or more games this season. When the season was suspended on March 11th, the Grizzlies were at 32-33. If the season had gone right into a playoff or a play-in format then Jones would not be able to make up that win, but with what now appears to be 8 "regular season" games, you would assume that winning just one would land Jones his additional bonus.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

