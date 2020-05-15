AllGrizzlies
The Stuff That Rivalries Are Made Of: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Part 3 - Young Guns

Anthony Sain

So far I've shared why I think that the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are headed for a collision course to be rivals soon in the NBA Western Conference. They are lead by two dynamic rookies in Ja Morant and Zion Williamson combined with the fact that they are literally down the river from each other. Today I will talk about how their respective roster dynamics could also add fuel to the fire.

The Pelicans roster has many more veteran and established players that are key elements of their rotation with Jrue Holiday, JJ Reddick and Derrick Favors being a big part of their success.  The Grizzlies, on the other hand, have one of the league's youngest rosters with the majority of their rotation being made of players under 24.  Although the Pelicans have more established players, their core is still loaded with young players that will hopefully match up against the Grizzlies for years to come.

© Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Josh Hart, Nicolo Melli, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are all part of the Pelicans core with the Grizzlies having Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Justise Winslow and Deanthony Melton.  Two young, exciting teams loaded with future stars of the NBA.  Ingram is already and All-Star and I would not be surprised to see 5-6 players from the list above to all be All-Stars as well.  

I remember the Oklahoma City Thunder being a team that was on the uprise back before the Grit'n'Grind Grizzlies were even a thing.  The Thunder had Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden and the Grizzlies were building around Rudy Gay, OJ Mayo, Mike Conley, and Marc Gasol.  The Grizzlies would, of course, change their path and add Tony Allen and Zach Randolph and move off of Rudy Gay and OJ Mayo but those two teams had some exciting games and playoff series.

The Grizzlies and Pelicans roster is made up of players that are still very young and hopefully, they can have a rivalry for the ages.  One that is star-packed and organic with two young up and coming franchises.  They both have competent front offices with a good number of future draft picks to use to either draft new players or trade for proven vets.  In my opinion, these two teams definitely have the stuff that rivalries are made of.

