The Memphis Grizzlies are going through the motions as the second half of the season is now underway.

The Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz in their first game back from the All-Star break but could not keep their winning ways the following night against the Miami Heat. Their 1-1 record through the first two games of the second half put the Grizzlies at number 25 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.

"Still missing several of the top players remaining on their roster, the Grizzlies came out of the All-Star break with some makeshift lineups. But they managed to beat the Jazz before becoming the fourth team to match its loss total from last season (48-34), falling in Miami on Saturday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Grizzlies are still less than halfway through a stretch where they’re playing 10 of 15 games against teams with losing records. They’re now 9-3 against the four teams behind them in the Western Conference standings, set to face the Kings (3-0) and Mavs (2-0) this week."

Grizzlies Stay Even in Power Rankings

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro drives top the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The only teams ranking below the Grizzlies and the Power Rankings are the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

A big reason behind the Grizzlies' struggles lately has been their defense, as they have been one of the worst in the league in that department. Trading away a former Defensive Player of the Year is an easy way to struggle on the defensive end of the floor.

"The Grizzlies had a better-than-average defense (114.3 points allowed per 100 possessions) through their first 46 games, but they rank 29th on that end of the floor (121.7 allowed per 100) over their last nine. Much of that drop-off (which somewhat coincides with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s departure) has been about paint defense, and Saturday was the second time that they allowed the Heat to score at least 70 points in the paint," Schuhmann wrote.

"Jaylen Wells is the one starter who’s playing right now, and he had one of his best offensive games of the season in Miami on Saturday, scoring 25 points (in just 27 minutes) on 10-for-13 shooting. Wells has seen a jump in usage rate from last season, but his efficiency has seen a drop, as he’s shot worse in the paint, from 3-point range and from the free-throw line than he did as a rookie. He’s shot a solid 45-for-90 (50%) on pull-up 2-pointers, but that’s obviously not a high volume."

The Grizzlies will have to find ways to make up for their defensive woes with a bunch of their top players out. It won't be easy, but that is how the cookie crumbles at this point in the season.

The Grizzlies are back in action against the Kings at 7 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.