Three Western Conference Coaches Reportedly on Hot Seat

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins could reportedly be on the hot seat

Joey Linn

Dec 26, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins talks with guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 26, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins talks with guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In a recent article, The Athletic’s John Hollinger revealed three Western Conference NBA coaches that could be on the hot seat next season.

“Three names that came up in my conversations with folks around the league were the Memphis Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Willie Green and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups,” Hollinger wrote.

On Jenkins, Hollinger stated, “Jenkins comes off a 27-win season that was plagued by myriad injuries. He’s mostly had success in Memphis, including finishing second in the 2022 Coach of the Year vote, but the Grizzlies have hit some turbulence since then. More notably, Memphis also fired the majority of his assistant coaches just before the combine; that’s always a tell the head coach isn’t a great spot.”

Next season is a big one for Memphis, because while last year can be chalked up to injuries, the Grizzlies will have to prove that they are still one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies were the second seed in consecutive seasons before injuries derailed this past season, but the Western Conference has seen the rise of multiple teams since Memphis last made the playoffs. It will not be easy for the Grizzlies to simply reclaim their spot near the top of the standings.

According to Hollinger, Jenkins could be on the hot seat - especially if Memphis fails to perform at the level many believe they should be at with a healthy Ja Morant and company. 

