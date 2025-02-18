Unexpected Report on Potential Ja Morant Trade
After the Dallas Mavericks unexpectedly traded superstar point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA has been in a frenzy. A 25-year-old generational talent getting traded, without knowing about it, is something the NBA has almost never seen and puts valid fear in other superstars' hearts.
The Memphis Grizzlies have found their franchise point guard, Ja Morant, after drafting him second overall in 2019. While nobody would have thought there was a possibility of the Grizzlies trading their 25-year-old star, after the Doncic trade, nothing seems impossible.
The Ringer's Howard Beck reported that he has spoken to an NBA executive who is not ruling out a Morant blockbuster in the offseason.
"I'm constantly checking in with executives around trade deadline about like, okay, what we saw, what we didn't see, what's next, and in this league, you are always, always, always on the lookout for who's the next wave of stars that are going to get dealt, right?" Beck said.
"And somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja [Morant] this summer," Beck continued. "I'm just saying it's one of those things I'm just kind of keeping an eye on if they were to flame out early."
Through Morant's first four seasons, the Grizzlies made three playoff appearances, but only made it out of the first round once, despite holding a top-two seed twice. While Morant is undoubtedly the Grizzlies' franchise point guard, if Memphis does not see a clear future with him leading the way then a split in the offseason could certainly be in the cards.
