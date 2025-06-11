All Grizzlies

Unexpected Team Expected to Target Grizzlies' Free Agent

Coveted Memphis Grizzlies forward is gaining some interest on the free agent market

Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45), forward Brandon Clarke (15), forward Jaylen Wells (0) and guard Ja Morant (12) help forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
As the Grizzlies move forward with their new head coach, Tuomas Iisalo, the 2025 offseason is a critical point for a Memphis team that had a rough end to their 2024-2025 campaign.

Amidst a 6-14 stretch in Memphis' last 20 games of the regular season, the team fired their long-time head coach, Taylor Jenkins, and promoted then-assistant Iisalo to carry the interim tag for the rest of the season.

While Memphis finished with a 48-34 record, they dropped to a Play-In Tournament spot and secured the 8th seed in the Western Conference, but were ultimately swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

With a significant decision regarding the looming Jaren Jackson Jr. extension this offseason, Santi Aldama becomes the most critical piece of Memphis' offseason puzzle.

Aldama is a lengthy power forward who can stretch the floor, averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 65 regular-season games for the Grizzlies. In the playoffs, his numbers did not drop off, averaging 12.8 points and 6 rebounds per game in the first-round series against the Thunder.

A new report from Jake Fischer via The People's Insider revealed that a new team has entered the fray for the Grizzlies forward.

"Grizzlies & other teams believe the Pistons could emerge as a possible threat to pursue restricted free agent Santi Aldama," Fischer wrote.

Aldama is a restricted free agent, which means that the Grizzlies can match any offer sheet he receives from another team if they extend him a qualifying offer.

Many believe that he could fit into the full Mid-Level Exception for some teams this offseason, which could make it more difficult for the Grizzlies to retain him.

As the Pistons now move into a win-now mentality after their first playoff appearance in seven years, Aldama could fit the bill for multiple contending teams this summer.

