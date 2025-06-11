Unexpected Team Expected to Target Grizzlies' Free Agent
As the Grizzlies move forward with their new head coach, Tuomas Iisalo, the 2025 offseason is a critical point for a Memphis team that had a rough end to their 2024-2025 campaign.
Amidst a 6-14 stretch in Memphis' last 20 games of the regular season, the team fired their long-time head coach, Taylor Jenkins, and promoted then-assistant Iisalo to carry the interim tag for the rest of the season.
While Memphis finished with a 48-34 record, they dropped to a Play-In Tournament spot and secured the 8th seed in the Western Conference, but were ultimately swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
With a significant decision regarding the looming Jaren Jackson Jr. extension this offseason, Santi Aldama becomes the most critical piece of Memphis' offseason puzzle.
Aldama is a lengthy power forward who can stretch the floor, averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 65 regular-season games for the Grizzlies. In the playoffs, his numbers did not drop off, averaging 12.8 points and 6 rebounds per game in the first-round series against the Thunder.
A new report from Jake Fischer via The People's Insider revealed that a new team has entered the fray for the Grizzlies forward.
"Grizzlies & other teams believe the Pistons could emerge as a possible threat to pursue restricted free agent Santi Aldama," Fischer wrote.
Aldama is a restricted free agent, which means that the Grizzlies can match any offer sheet he receives from another team if they extend him a qualifying offer.
Many believe that he could fit into the full Mid-Level Exception for some teams this offseason, which could make it more difficult for the Grizzlies to retain him.
As the Pistons now move into a win-now mentality after their first playoff appearance in seven years, Aldama could fit the bill for multiple contending teams this summer.
