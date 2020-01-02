VIDEO: 3 Pointer (And 1) - Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. talks about the NBA 3-Point Contest, Matchup Against Marvin Bagley III, and More
I was able to get with Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. before the team headed out to take on the Sacramento Kings. He talked about three points (well actually four) with me including the NBA 3-Point Contest, matching up against Marvin Bagley III, what NBA player had him awe-struck when he first matched up against him and what he thinks has been his biggest area of improvement since the start of the season.