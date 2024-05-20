WACTH: Rare Ja Morant Workout Footage Surfaces
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant played just nine games this season. After serving a 25-game suspension, Morant returned for just nine games before suffering a shoulder injury that ended his season.
The Grizzlies star is expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season, and should be in the starting lineup on opening night for Memphis. The Grizzlies hope to re-enter the playoff picture next season after injuries ruined any shot of doing so this year.
Not only did Morant miss significant time this season, but several other key Grizzlies players did as well. The expectation in Memphis is that once they get their full lineup healthy again, they will be right back near the top of the Western Conference like they were the two seasons prior to this year.
Some workout footage of Ja Morant surfaced on social media, as his photographer Shot by Nie shared the following video on his Instagram story:
It’s unclear when this footage is from, but if it is recent, Morant is certainly looking good after an extended injury absence. As previously mentioned, the expectation is that Morant will be fully recovered by the start of next season, which would be great for the Grizzlies.
Getting next season started right will be a big deal for Memphis, because they started this past season in a very big hole that they were never able to dig out of.
