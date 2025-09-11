Why Memphis Grizzlies' Recent Draft Pick Is Still Unsigned?
The Memphis Grizzlies will have some new faces heading into the 2025-26 season, with their star duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant still in place. After making the decision to fire head coach Taylor Jenkins at the end of last season, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo has since been promoted to the franchise's next head coach.
In addition to the acquisition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the Desmond Bane trade and the signing of Ty Jerome in free agency, the Grizzlies also bring in some new faces via the draft. Their top selection, Cedric Coward, didn't see the floor during the Summer League, so fans will be waiting to see how he looks come preseason.
With the Grizzlies' roster and two-way spots filled out, that leaves some questions around one of their rookies: Jahmai Mashack. Mashack was productive during Summer League, averaging nine points, 4.4 assists, four rebounds, and two steals across five games. However, he'll be starting off his career in an interesting situation.
What's Going On With Mashack?
While Mashack could've very well joined the team on a two-way contract, that opportunity went out the window when the team decided to fill that spot with former Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Therefore, Mashack is going to have to earn his spot onto the roster the hard way.
According to Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian, Mashack will start the season with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. The Grizzlies will maintain his rights, through a rule that allows NBA teams to decline to sign a drafted player and have him sign with their affiliate in the G-League instead.
Therefore, he'll have to prove himself in the G-League, and could very well end up replacing one of the two-way spots for the Grizzlies by the end of the season.
What Does Mashack Bring To The Table?
Looking at Mashack as a player, based on what's been seen in his college career and Summer League appearances, he's never going to be a player who will be relied upon or expected to score. Mashack's career-best at Tennessee was 6.0 points per game, as his true value comes as a gritty, tough-nosed defender.
While he has a long way to go before he reaches that level, Mashack could very well become Tony Allen 2.0. While Allen was a solid scorer in college, his role molded into a lockdown defender in the NBA where that's what he was asked to do.
If Memphis wants to maintain the 'Grit N' Grind' mantra from the past, Mashack is the type of player who embodies that play style.