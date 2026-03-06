The latest Ja Morant update hints at what's coming

There was no trade of Ja Morant prior to the February 5 deadline, but at this point there might as well as have been.

Morant hasn't played for the Memphis Grizzlies since then, or in the several days prior, after spraining his UCL in his left elbow against the Atlanta Hawks. This was not his first injury of a season in which he has played only 20 games, but it may turn out to be his last.

Thursday, the most depressing Twitter account in all of professional sports -- @GrizzliesPR -- announced that Morant's injury has not fully healed and he's still experiencing discomfort. This comes in the same week that the same account reported a setback for Zach Edey, and Edey's additional ankle surgery.

According to the Grizzlies, Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

By then, the Grizzlies will be deep into March, in a season that is already essentially over -- they are in the 11th spot in the Western Conference, but have shown no desire or ability to compete with the four flawed teams in front of them.

Since Morant last played, his co-face of the franchise, Jaren Jackson Jr., has been traded for three first round picks, announcing a clear direction change toward accumulating assets and prospects.

The Grizzlies have been re-inserting players who were out for much of the season (Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr.); incorporating new players, including Walter Clayton Jr.; while giving a renewed opportunity to G.G. Jackson, and signing projects like Olivier-Maxence Prosper to standard contracts. They've been mixing and matching players from night to night, with a clear emphasis on next season.

So it raises the question of whether Morant will, or should, come back at all. At most, he might get in another dozen games, all without playoff or even Play-In stakes, without getting a chance to build chemistry with Edey or maybe not even Cedric Coward (the rookie who has flashed a lot this season but has had some ailments as well of late and could be shut down).

And his presence may lead to a win or two that the Grizzlies really don't want, as they try to slide further down the standings or at least retain their current position in the lottery.

So it's very possible Ja Morant has played his last game for Memphis, a disappointing but perhaps inevitable end to an era, for an often-exhilarating but even-more-often unavailable talent.