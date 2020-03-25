AllGrizzlies
Chinese Basketball Association Has Pushed Back Their Restart Date; How Does It Affect The NBA?

Anthony Sain

After the Korean Basketball League canceled their remaining season, and the Chinese Basketball Association now moving their return date to May instead of it's original April 15 date, the next question is how does this affect the optimism of those that desire to see the NBA resume their season.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stated yesterday that he is banking on the NBA resuming play by June 1 with the possibility of games kicking off even earlier.

In my opinion, the overall optimism for the NBA coming back should remain the same being that the CBA does still plan on playing games.  In the event that they come back soon in May, I believe that the NBA will soon follow with a modified schedule with no fans in attendance.

My Thoughts On The Chinese Basketball Association Moving Their Return Date Back

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 2

The NBA has been suspended but for fans of the teams, we all have to continue our lives in the best way that we can. Some of us are adjusting well and some are having higher hurdles to climb. Today I will share how the lives of two more Memphis Grizzlies fans have been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies and Omari Sankofa From The Athletic Talking COVID-19, Memphis vs Detroit, And Covering The Memphis Grizzlies

Omari Sankofa from the Athletic was my guest today as we talked about the COVID-19 coronavirus and the effects that it's had on Memphis as well as Omari's hometown of Detroit, Michigan. We also discussed what it's like to be from out of town and to have the NBA team that you cover grow on you.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Is Unanimous NBA Rookie Of The Year According To Unofficial Survey Done By ESPN; Brandon Clarke Finishes Fourth

The fate of the NBA season, as well as the end of the year awards, are still to be determined, but ESPN conducted an unofficial survey that polled 70 beat writers, national and international reporters, determining that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is the unanimous NBA Rookie Of The Year.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part One

I am starting a new series during #QuarantineSZN to catch up with Memphis Grizzlies fans to see how they are spending time differently with the NBA being suspended and their view on the entire situation in general. I am excited to see how you guys are going about things during this tough time and look forward to sharing more and more in the coming weeks.

Anthony Sain

Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Feeding America; 250,000 Meals Will Be Provided

Play has been suspended in the NBA but yet another player has emerged to extend a helping hand to those in need during this tough time. Brooklyn Nets All-Star Guard Kyrie Irving made a donation to, Feeding America, an organization created to combat national hunger that will feed 250,000 people in the New York area.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies and Fox Sports Southeast Join To Re-Air Memphis Grizzlies Games As Part of "Grizz Rewind"

Everyone is missing their Memphis Grizzlies games with the NBA being suspended but the Grizzlies, as well as Fox Sports Southeast, are trying their best to keep fans engages with "Grizz Rewind" - or replays of memorable Grizzlies games to be aired on the remaining scheduled game days.

Anthony Sain

The Big 3 Basketball League Announces Plans To Launch A Quarantine Reality Show and Basketball Tournament Soon

Weeks after announcing that former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph would have been playing in their league this season, the Big 3, an indoor three on three basketball league for players outside of the NBA announced that they have made plans to have a quarantined, empty arena tournament and reality show to help fans during these tough times.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Sports Illustrated’ AllGrizzlies Beat Writer Anthony Sain on Sports 56 Happy Hour with John Hardin

I was a guest on Sports 56 Happy Hour with John Hardin discussing the chances of the NBA resuming play after their suspension due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Several players were diagnosed with the virus and NBA has also restricted team access to facilities league wide.

Anthony Sain

Potential No.1 Overall Draft Pick Anthony Edwards to Enter NBA Draft

Potential No.1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards is entering the NBA Draft, he told 247Sports' Evan Daniels. Edwards is currently ranked as the top prospect on Sports Illustrated's latest NBA big board. The 6'5" guard averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs, shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from three. He is looking to become the first Bulldog to be selected in the top five in the NBA Draft since Dominique Wilkins in 1982.

Anthony Sain

Marcus Smart; Several Others Test Positive For COVID-19 As Results From More NBA Teams Test Came Back Today

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and several other unnamed players found out today that they tested positive for COVID-19. Smart would release a statement via Twitter to update all on the status of his condition.

Anthony Sain