Chinese Basketball Association Has Pushed Back Their Restart Date; How Does It Affect The NBA?

After the Korean Basketball League canceled their remaining season, and the Chinese Basketball Association now moving their return date to May instead of it's original April 15 date, the next question is how does this affect the optimism of those that desire to see the NBA resume their season.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stated yesterday that he is banking on the NBA resuming play by June 1 with the possibility of games kicking off even earlier.

In my opinion, the overall optimism for the NBA coming back should remain the same being that the CBA does still plan on playing games. In the event that they come back soon in May, I believe that the NBA will soon follow with a modified schedule with no fans in attendance.

My Thoughts On The Chinese Basketball Association Moving Their Return Date Back

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

