Yuki Kawamura Reacts To Ja Morant's Latest Post
The Memphis Grizzlies fans had a tough goodbye this offseason, as while Desmond Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic, fan favorite and Japanese international Yuki Kawamura was not brought back on a two-way deal with the team, as he has since joined the Chicago Bulls during the Summer League. While he's yet to sign a contract for next season, his time in Memphis might now be history.
During his short tenure in Memphis, Kawamura developed a relationship with Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant. With the two having several viral moments together, Morant took to his Instagram story recently to share a post about Kawamura, drawing a response from the Bulls Summer League guard.
"I gotta be better," Kawamura wrote to his Instagram story. "Thank you Ja🙏. See you soon in Tokyo 🇯🇵." Morant recently made an appearance at the Summer League in Las Vegas, but there hasn't been any update at the moment on whether the two players have met up.
So far during his Summer League play in 2025, Kawamura posted three points and four rebounds in his first game and four points and five assists in their most recent game. The Bulls currently sit at 0-2 in Vegas, suffering losses to the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
Last season with the Grizzlies, Kawamura appeared in 22 games with the team, scoring 36 total points. He saw most of his action in the G League, averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 assists across 24 contests.
