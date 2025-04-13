Zach Edey's Final Injury Stats For Grizzlies-Mavericks
Will Zach Edey be available for the Memphis Grizzlies' Sunday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks?
Heading into Sunday afternoon's contest against the Mavericks, the Grizzlies don't have much to play for as the team is locked into the play-in after dropping two straight games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.
The best thing that can happen on Sunday for the Grizzlies is if they beat the Mavericks and the Timberwolves lose to the lowly Utah Jazz, which would propel the Grizzlies to the seventh seed, meaning they'd host the play-in game instead of traveling on the road.
However, the more likely scenario is the Timberwolves wallop the Jazz, which would lock the Grizzlies into the eighth seed, meaning they'll be heading on the road to face either the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Clippers in the eight versus seven seeded play-in game, which goes down on Tuesday night from either San Francisco, Los Angeles, or Memphis, depending on Sunday's results.
With nothing left to play for, the Grizzlies have ruled several of their key players out of Sunday's contest against the Mavericks, including Rookie of the Year contender Zach Edey.
After being selected ninth overall in this past summer's NBA Draft, Edey has been everything the Grizzlies have hoped for. The former Purdue legend is averaging 9.2 points per game to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.
The Grizzlies-Mavericks regular season finale tips-off on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST.